This Designer’s Collection Is Our Autumn Aesthetic

With autumn here, there is a distinct sense of excitement in the air. We’re not just talking about the changing weather – this is the season to brush away any lingering sartorial cobwebs, but the truth is that wading through the new season trends can be more than a little overwhelming.
That’s why we’re looking to a brand that is doing autumn better than most: kate spade new york. In February, the brand took the AW19 shows by storm with a fun, feminine collection packed with riotous colour-blocking, playful patterns and a retro 1940s-meets-1970s aesthetic.
Think modern day It Girl goes vintage shopping in the wardrobe of a glamorous socialite and comes out decked in flirty satin dresses and lace-up knee-high boots, slick trouser suits and drool-worthy coats. The cherry on top? The bags – from mini cross-body chain wallets in leopard and snake prints to croc-embossed top handle satchels.
We haven’t stopped thinking about the collection since so now the weather is cooling, we’re taking it as our guide for the autumn trends to follow.
Read on for our favourites...