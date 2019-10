Justin Trudeau Tried To Explain Why He Wore Blackface To Kids

I have this very loyal fan base of moms and young people, and I know that’s an audience the Liberals are hoping to reach . I also know that there are members on his team who are fans of mine. They showed the PM my " Hot Dads " episode from season 1 [in which Cruickshank ogles three hunky fathers]. Apparently he loved it and wanted to come on. When he sat down, he said off mic, “You don’t want me to bounce my pecs around like those hot dads, do you?” And I was like, oh my god: A) you watched the episode and B) I kind of do. Really though, I think what they saw was an opportunity for Trudeau to talk not just as a politician but as a person in a way he is not able to do during debates or press conferences.