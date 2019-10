Why Canadian Women Can Make Or Break This Election

Media appearances are one of the ways editors bring attention to important work, which is not normally something I would write about, but I wanted to share a story about a TV producer who said our survey wasn’t a good fit for a mainstream audience. “Too niche” were her exact words — and let me tell you, that got me a little fired up. The fact that the political opinions of 1,000 voting-age Canadian women could be considered niche at all is as infuriating as it is off the mark. Because newsflash: Any party with a hope in hell of winning an election in Canada needs to win the votes of women , who, by the way, made up 52% of all voters in the previous federal election and are more likely to vote than men. If the Liberal Party has any chance of holding onto power, it needs female voters — particularly the large voting block of millennial women — to come out in support of the party like they did four years ago