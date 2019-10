Hip-hop is the most popular music genre in the world , dominating Billboard charts, streaming services and dance floors, and yet, there have barely been any mainstream music competition shows that focus on the genre. (R.I.P to Diddy’s Making The Band, one of the greatest reality shows of all time.) Well, Rhythm + Flow is here to fill the rap-sized hole in the music competition space. The judging panel is made up of Tip "T.I." Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper who will, according to Netflix "hit the streets to find the next rap superstar." Since the moment I heard Cardi B say "Okuuurrr" for the first time, I knew the woman deserved her own TV show so thank you Netflix for making my dreams come true. Every reality competition series has the classic judge archetypes: the mean one, the sweet one, and the Randy Jackson. Which category do you think each of these judges fall into? Chance will definitely be the sweet one.