Pop culture in October usually means scary-movie marathons and Halloween episodes of our favourite TV shows. (That episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when Will got hexed — break the hex, man! — made me laugh/gave me nightmares for a week.) It’s also the time of year when beloved characters disappear into other classic characters, like when Rory Gilmore dressed as Gogo from Kill Bill or when the Pretty Little Liars cast gave us costume envy every season. (Hanna as Marilyn Monroe is an all-time fave.)
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween episodes are always must-see TV, and even though Riverdale as a series feels like one long Halloween episode, they committed to doing an official one in Season 4. (FYI: that season starts on Netflix October 10.) If Halloween isn’t your thing, Netflix still has you covered. In fact, none of my top 10 picks for this month are Halloween- or horror-related. What? I’m still getting over that hex episode. Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in October, plus everything that’s coming and going.
Advertisement
From executive producer Selena Gomez (also a producer on 13 Reasons Why) comes this documentary series aiming to "put human faces to the immigration debate." It follows eight families at risk of deportation. The trailer alone paints a harrowing picture of real Americans just trying to live their lives in the face of a polarizing political debate that shouldn’t be a debate at all. "I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word 'immigrant' has seemingly become a negative word," Gomez told the Hollywood Reporter. "My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant first hand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories." October 2
When your husband’s production company releases its first Netflix series, you have no choice but to support it. OK, so Michael B. Jordan is only my imaginary husband, but I am still a supportive wife nonetheless. If you’re only planning to watch for the MBJ eye candy, you should know that Jordan (an executive producer on the series) only makes a brief cameo in Raising Dion. The story is centered around an eight-year-old boy who loves superheroes and finds out he has his own powers. Variety called it "a clever and easily watchable spin on its genre." October 4
Hip-hop is the most popular music genre in the world, dominating Billboard charts, streaming services and dance floors, and yet, there have barely been any mainstream music competition shows that focus on the genre. (R.I.P to Diddy’s Making The Band, one of the greatest reality shows of all time.) Well, Rhythm + Flow is here to fill the rap-sized hole in the music competition space. The judging panel is made up of Tip "T.I." Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper who will, according to Netflix "hit the streets to find the next rap superstar." Since the moment I heard Cardi B say "Okuuurrr" for the first time, I knew the woman deserved her own TV show so thank you Netflix for making my dreams come true. Every reality competition series has the classic judge archetypes: the mean one, the sweet one, and the Randy Jackson. Which category do you think each of these judges fall into? Chance will definitely be the sweet one. October 9
Advertisement
If Netflix is good enough for Meryl Streep, can we officially stop debating whether the streaming service is prestige enough for its content to be nominated for Emmys or Oscars or whatever Steven Spielberg was mad about? Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh-directed movie about a widow who gets swindled out of insurance money; "her search for answers leads to two cunning lawyers in Panama who hide cash for the superrich." Yes, this is Meryl Streep in a movie about the Panama papers which already got solid reviews at TIFF. Should we just put her name on the Academy’s ballot already? October 18
Paul Rudd does it for a lot of people. I fully appreciate that he is the celebrity crush of many, and that the fact that he is an ageless vampire walking the earth with the same face he had 20 years ago only adds to his appeal. He’s just not my celebrity crush (that would be Michael B. Jordan of course — see above). So, when I read that Living With Yourself features not one but TWO Paul Rudds, my mind didn’t go to the same places some Rudd stans probably went. That’s OK. This one’s for you. The synopsis goes like this: "Burned out on life, Miles undergoes a strange procedure at a strip mall spa — and wakes to find he's been replaced by a better version of himself." October 18
Advertisement
We picked Jenny Slate’s book as one of our 12 Books Everyone Will Be Talking About This Season. She was also featured on Refinery29’s Christene Barberich’s Unstyled podcast, so it’s safe to say we’re excited for anything Slate drops. Her upcoming comedy special will be a mix of stand-up, clips from her childhood, and documentary-style interviews with her family. The special, her first, will follow Slate as she "overcomes her stage fright while telling stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home." October 22
Think Mad Max meets Ferris Bueller’s Day Off meets The Walking Dead. I think. Daybreak isn’t your average teen dramedy. It’s a post-apocalyptic series based on the comic books by Brian Ralph about Josh, a 17-year-old outcast who sets out to find his missing girlfriend Sam with the help of a ragtag group of friends. Josh (Colin Ford) breaks the fourth wall for funny commentary throughout the series like Bueller. And, as an even more overt nod to the classic movie, Matthew Broderick plays the school’s principal. Fun fact for fans of the pop-culture podcast Keep It: hilarious host and prolific writer Ira Madison III also serves as a writer on Daybreak. October 24
For my breakdown of Dolemite Is My Name, refer back to our Buzziest Movies of TIFF 2019 post. Dolemite did make a splash at TIFF and positioned Eddie Murphy as a contender in the upcoming Oscar race. It looks like he wants it too because Murphy has been doing a lot of interviews and seemingly campaigning for that Academy gold. In one of his most recent interviews, he apologized for past homophobic jokes and called some of his previous comments “ignorant.” I can think of a few comedians who could learn from Murphy’s remorse. As for Dolemite, it sounds like a sure-fire hit: "When Hollywood shuts him out, multi-talented Rudy Ray Moore strikes out on his own to make the 1975 blaxploitation film Dolemite." October 25
Advertisement
The best comedy of 2017 — heck, of the past decade — is finally coming to Netflix. Girls Trip gave us Tiffany Haddish and introduced most of us to the "grapefruit technique" (Google at your own risk). We owe this film so much. The raunchy comedy co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall and follows "four college friends who go wild during a boozy reunion trip to the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans." I’m laughing just thinking about it. October 1
The much-anticipated Breaking Bad movie isn’t exactly what fans were expecting, in that it doesn’t reunite Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, though Paul does reprise his role. The film picks up where the acclaimed series left off, following a fugitive Pinkman as he attempts to outrun his past. Usually film adaptations of beloved series end up dying before they even get made (sigh, Friday Night Lights) or they turn out to be disappointing (sigh, Veronica Mars the movie), but this one sounds promising. October 11
Avail. 10/1/19
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)
A.M.I
Agent: Season 1
Amityville: The Awakening
Contagion
Find Yourself: Season 1
Girls Trip
I Spit on Your Grave
I Spit on Your Grave 2
Seven
Sinister Circle
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! A Trip Across Latin America
Advertisement
The Swan Princess
Avail. 10/2/19
Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Film)
Rotten: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Batteries Not Included
The Best Man Holiday
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Elizabeth
Fried Green Tomatoes
Kim's Convenience: Season 3
Liar Liar
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Avail. 10/3/19
Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)
Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
District 9
El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (Netflix Original)
In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film)
Outlander: Season 4
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (Netflix Family)
Avail. 10/5/19
Despicable Me 3
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)
Avail. 10/7/19
Heartland: Season 12
Justice League
Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)
Avail. 10/8/19
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Family)
Avail. 10/9/19
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Avail. 10/10/19
Riverdale: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Anime)
Avail. 10/11/19
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)
The Forest of Love (Netflix Film)
Fractured (Netflix Film)
Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Insatiable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La influencia (Netflix Film)
Plan Coeur: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch(Netflix Film)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Avail. 10/12/19
Banlieusards (Netflix Film)
Avail. 10/14/19
Martin Matte: La Vie, La Mort...Eh La La..! (Netflix Original)
Avail. 10/15/19
Citizen Kane
Dennis the Menace
Avail. 10/16/19
Advertisement
Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)
Avail. 10/17/19
THE UNLISTED (Netflix Family)
Avail. 10/18/19
The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)
Baby: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Eli (Netflix Film)
Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)
The House of Flowers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Laundromat (Netflix Film)
Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)
MeatEater: Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Family)
Seventeen (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Family)
Suits: Season 8 New Episodes
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)
Toon: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)
Upstarts (Netflix Film)
Avail. 10/21/19
Echo in the Canyon
Only the Brave
Avail. 10/22/19
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)
Avail. 10/23/19
Ant-Man
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)
Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Avail. 10/24/19
Daybreak (Netflix Original)
Revenge of Pontianak
Avail. 10/25/19
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)
Brotherhood (Netflix Original)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix Film)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)
Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)
Rattlesnake (Netflix Film)
It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)
Workin' Moms: Season 3
Avail. 10/28/19
A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)
Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)
Roman Israel, Esq.
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Avail. 10/29/19
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (NetflixOriginal)
Avail. 10/30/19
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (NetflixOriginal)
Avail. 10/31/19
Creeped Out: Season 1
The Deep: Season 3
Kengan Ashura: Part ll (Netflix Anime)
Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)
Wentworth: Season 7
Advertisement