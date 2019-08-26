R29 Binge Club: 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Recap

Clay goes over to Tyler’s house to search for his gun, and is greeted warmly by Tyler’s parents, who have no clue about their son’s one-time plans or thoughts of suicide. While Clay is looking for the gun, he finds the photos of Bryce’s dead body on Tyler’s laptop and thinks the worst again. Tyler, however, explains that it’s not what it looks like: Tyler just found Bryce in the river that way, and placed an anonymous call to the police. The reason why he was at the bridge by the river in the first place was because Tyler wanted to end his life; he just couldn’t see the good days between all the bad. Then, when he saw Bryce’s dead body, incapable of being anything but a corpse, Tyler realized he didn’t want to die at all. He wanted to live, and he wanted to get better. He thanks Clay for giving him a chance to do that.