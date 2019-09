I'm Fed Up With Justin Trudeau: 5 Young Women Explain Why They Protested The PM

This week, 24 hours before 338 young women delegates from across the country representing Daughters of the Vote descended on the House of Commons, former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were ejected from the Liberal caucus. Both women were part of Trudeau’s famous gender-balanced cabinet and — especially Wilson-Raybould, the first Indigenous person to serve as Attorney General — were integral in shaping Trudeau’s trademark as the progressive, feminist PM. These days Wilson-Raybould is the lightning rod in the midst of the SNC-Lavalin scandal , and depending on where you stand, she’s either a heroic moral compass or a disloyal shit disturber. The Liberal government is on the side of the latter, in more diplomatic terms of course. Philpott stood by Wilson-Raybould and resigned from her position as Treasury Board president. The move got her fired.