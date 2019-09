For racialized and Indigenous women, their skills, qualifications, and values are effectively erased in favour of noting their roles as “historic firsts .” In this light, a capable lawyer and Indigenous leader like Wilson-Raybould is defined by history — the first and only Indigenous woman to serve as Justice Minister. That is how she ends up being asked to become the Indigenous Services minister after being removed as attorney general, while her replacement at the Justice ministry is described as a “McGill Law professor with graduate degrees from Yale and Oxford.” It is Wilson-Raybould who insisted, with her testimony’s closing statement , on her proper context: “I come from a long line of matriarchs and I am a truth teller in accordance with the laws and traditions of our Big House.” Her sense of justice then comes not just from Western legal principles but also from the legal principles of the We Wai Kai First Nation.