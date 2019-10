And The Winner Of Last Night’s Mess Of A Debate Is…

Most Canadians don't watch the debate, and in the age of social media, the pressure is on leaders to deliver quotes that can go viral and moments that make great memes. Elizabeth May, who continually shines at the debates despite acknowledging that her party will not form government, held onto her title as Canada's queen of quips. She slammed all the leaders for having inadequate climate plans, called-out Scheer for answering a question about Canadian values by attacking Trudeau, and told Scheer it would be the Liberals, not the Conservatives, to win this election. And in a brief but fiery exchange between the leaders about abortion , she lambasted Scheer once more for his personal pro-life position: "We must be clear as all leaders — and you are not clear Andrew — that we will never allow a single inch of retreat from the hard-earned rights of women in this country. Not one inch."