After 24 years, 39 episodes and one movie, Jennifer Saunders has called time on Absolutely Fabulous.
The show's creator and co-star told the Mail on Sunday: "I'm not doing anything more with Ab Fab. That. Is. It."
Saunders brought back her PR guru Edina Monsoon and Joanna Lumley's fashion editor - sorry, fashion director - Patsy Stone for this summer's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. Some fans of the show enjoyed its big screen outing more than others, but the film did big business at the UK box office.
Explaining why we've probably seen Eddy and Patsy take their last trip to Harvey Nicks, Saunders told the Mail on Sunday: "I can’t see the point of doing anything else with [Ab Fab]. It just takes so long. There’s lots of other stuff I’d like to do. Plus, I’d like to spend time with my grandchildren."
For Ab Fab fans, Saunders' decision to say goodbye will feel bittersweet. On the one hand, it's been pretty fabulous seeing Eddy and Patsy age disgracefully and refuse to let the party die. But on the other, it's hard to imagine at this stage where the show could go next.
So let's raise a glass (of Bolly, obviously) to Eddy and Patsy, look back fondly at the show's funniest moments and say a heartfelt, "Cheers, thanks a lot."
