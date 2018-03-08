5 Women & How They’re Changing The World In 2018

All proceeds from the sales of the T-shirts will go towards helping women in countries like Afghanistan, Rwanda and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where Women for Women International give hands-on assistance to women. They train them up, give them skills like tailoring, bread-making or poultry-keeping, and introduce them to other women to form a support network. These networks are life-changing not just for these women but for their families and the communities they live in. After all, when groups of women come together, good things tend to happen.