After rent, food, bills and other essential expenses, it wouldn't be out of the question to assume that the remainder of the average twenty or thirty-something’s pay packet goes on espresso martinis and Ubers. Marble-topped tables and designer lighting is hardly at the top of our priority list. But your home needn’t forgo a bit of sprucing up, as there are myriad tricks to disguise cheap and not so cheerful furnishings to tide you over until the day when you can warrant forking out for furniture that doesn’t come flat packed. A bit of spray paint here, a touch of leather there, and nobody will be any the wiser that your chest of drawers was from Ikea’s bargain corner. Here are six clever hacks to make your home feel luxe for less…





