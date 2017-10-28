It's an odd concept, having interior "trends". Like, how many of you can actually be bothered to change your house around to fit in with what's "cool" at the moment?
The truth is, of course, you can't. We're not millionaires and anyway, who has the time to remodel with the seasons when you (probably) don't even own your house? What you can do, though, is add little bits here and there from various trends to keep your house feeling fresh and individual.
Here we've rounded up some of the best small home decor bits featuring next year's big colours so you can get ahead of the game.