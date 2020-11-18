What a year it’s been.
Our plans might be different this year but some of the biggest hallmarks of Christmas won’t be cancelled: our eyes will be bigger than our stomachs (they always are), we’ll watch the same old comforting rom-coms and we’ll exchange gifts, however big or small.
Wherever they are, we can still treat our nearest and dearest to presents that will make them smile – they just might have to unwrap them over video call. This year has underlined how much our friends and families mean to us and the importance of giving back to others. So forget the traditional Christmas wish list – 2020 is the year of the ‘give list’.
Whether we give our loved ones something homemade, born out of one of our many lockdown hobbies (Christmas-spiced banana bread, anyone?), or a top-tier treat they’ve oh-so-subtly directed us to online, gift giving is a reassuring way to spread Christmas cheer.
Ahead, four R29ers share what they’re excited to give this year. From shearling mittens for socially distanced dates to instax cameras that let you preserve precious memories in hard copy forever. It’ll certainly be a festive season to remember – and what better way to immortalise the end of 2020 than by capturing Christmas on camera?