Today, I try to council younger women in the same boat, and tell them that I figured out a happy balance, but not without some tears and self-searching. One of the best salves for my sanity involved spending time with women friends who were in similar places career-wise. Over drinks, we evolved away from the impostor syndrome or self-sabotage that marked our entries into the workplace. We recognised each other’s strengths and also helped each other feel less crazy: This or that boss was unfair, and this or that (usually male) colleague was getting special treatment. And we also acknowledged that work wasn’t everything; that we were people with interests (hiking! cats! photography! Jane Austen!), relationships, and skills that could never be fully summed up by a job title or salary. With this emotional growth came a more honest ability to appraise ourselves, to figure out where we belonged and what we deserved.