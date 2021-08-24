Ikea’s Latest Designer Collab Is Bold, Bright & Beautiful

For those unaware, bold is back. Long gone are the days of minimalist chic as interior obsessives welcome in a new era of bright, colourful patterns and statement soft furnishings. While some are turning to the 1980s for loud living room inspiration, others are looking to the super '70s, with swirls and stars shaping up to be standout prints this season.
Blending both eras is British fashion and textile designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, whose new collaboration with Ikea is set to be the Swedish homeware juggernaut’s latest sell-out collection. Inspired by her fun, youthful character, the line of home accessories is all about striking statements and joyful surroundings.
Dubbed KARISMATISK (after the Swedish word for 'charismatic'), the collaboration has been designed to "champion the home as an expression of who customers are through colour, prints and eye-catching objects". Referencing Rhodes' iconic neon bob, the furnishings stick to a hot pink colour palette, with a selection of silky pillows, vases and frilled FRAKTA bags in rosy hues.
When it comes to the larger pieces in the collection, Rhodes proves the power of flamboyant, abstract design with an array of rugs and cushions featuring floral artwork in rich cobalt and regal purple. But it's the jazzy fabric room dividers and side tables that really stand out from the crowd with their geometric shapes, all spots, starbursts and zig-zags.
With 26 pieces of homeware and soft furnishings to shop, there’s bound to be something eye-catching to suit everyone’s interior aesthetic this summer.