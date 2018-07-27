We all have that friend who manages to keep the surfaces in their house completely clear. The person who has a coffee table that just has coffee table books on, or a sideboard featuring three artfully arranged vases and an expensive candle, and nothing else.
If you're anything like me, however, you love clutter. "Home" means being surrounded by your favourite things, your knick-knacks, your half-alive plants, a tray of trinkets from your nan, your unopened gas and electricity bills...
Some of us are just unable to live a minimalist lifestyle because we like to keep too much stuff. And that's okay. Luckily, the new Ikea collection SAMMANHANG is designed with us hoarding-prone people in mind. Focussed on "embracing and displaying your belongings", the collection boasts a series of innovative (and hella useful) storage solutions for the clutterbug. Some of which even go as far as to make museum-worthy displays out of your knick-knacks.
Click through to see the collection.
SAMMANHANG launches in August.