Some of us are just unable to live a minimalist lifestyle because we like to keep too much stuff. And that's okay. Luckily, the new Ikea collection SAMMANHANG is designed with us hoarding-prone people in mind. Focussed on "embracing and displaying your belongings", the collection boasts a series of innovative (and hella useful) storage solutions for the clutterbug. Some of which even go as far as to make museum-worthy displays out of your knick-knacks.