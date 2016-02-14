Ikea - we all shop there, they have everything, it looks quite decent and is cheap. But it's not great when every one of your friends has the same old Billy, Malm, Expedit... you get what we mean.



Thankfully, in the age of Pinterest it's now easier than ever to find ways to change up your staple items, and transform them from Scandi-warehouse to Scandi-boutique.



Not all of us are up to the DIY required for these extravagant projects set by interior bloggers though. Thankfully a few smart brands have come to the rescue, specifically pitching themselves to 'hack' Ikea furniture into designer pieces without the complicated DIY element.



Click through for some easy tips, keeping the screws & nails to a minimum.

