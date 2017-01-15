Will These 5 Cosy Trends Replace Hygge In 2017?

This winter has been all about ‘hygge’ and embracing the Danish art of cosiness, warmth and beauty in everyday life.
The term, pronounced ‘hue-gah’, was even declared the UK’s third most influential word of 2017 by those brainy folk-in-the-know at Collins Dictionary.
Yet, as bleak January trudges on, its rampant use in glossy magazine supplements and arty coffee-table bibles may well have left you feeling a little hygged-out. Especially as festooning the living room with tealights and squishy cushions hardly seems like rocket science to many of us.
But while hygge’s time in the trend sphere may be up, it turns out the Danes aren’t the only ones to have established their own style of happy, homey living. Many of our Euro cousins have a similar take on hyggedom, which for some reason just doesn’t translate very well to these fair shores. Go figure.
Here are five continental alternatives to master for the year ahead – all of which will seriously impress your friends next time you’re sprawled in front of a roaring log fire in your finest cashmere knit…
