Proper Sex Ed Has The Power To Transform Lives In Kenya

In a world where gender inequality is still prevalent, she's changing lives. Women in Kenya have limited access to land tenure, education, and employment opportunities in the country, according to the United States Agency for International Development , which is responsible for aid and development in other countries. Gender-based violence, including sexual assault, is also prevalent in the country. In a study of young women in Nairobi, 7.2% of adolescent girls had reported being raped in the prior 12 months, reports the journal PLOS One . Of 21.3% of girls who said they had boyfriends, 38.1% said they'd experienced emotional, physical, or sexual partner violence. Kagwiria says that despite the country's efforts to bring more comprehensive sex education to schools lack of information still greatly contributes to these problems.