12 Women On How Relationship Status Affects The Way They Dress

"I would say my dress varies slightly based on my relationship status. When I'm single, I will dress dumpy when I am just hanging with friends or alone, and will dress nice when I am going out on the town for lunch or dinner or drinking or whatever! When I am in a new relationship, I will dress pretty much the same, but when I am alone with the new guy, I will go for the 'Oh, I barely put on makeup and got dressed but actually contemplated my outfit and made my makeup look like it doesn't exist' look. When I am dating a guy for a while, I will want to look good, but not make it a priority if I do not have time to run home and put on makeup or switch my day look to my night look when out and about. I will always want to look nice, but do not care as much. On first dates, I usually go for the more conservative, mature, pretty look, and by the fourth date, I will sex it up a bit. It, of course, depends where we are going and what we are doing. When I have a full-on boyfriend, I will always try to dress to the occasion, but if we make spontaneous plans, I do not stress on my appearance."

- Lauren, 25



"Because I'm in a long-term relationship and not going out on dates as frequently, I don't dress up as often in dresses/skirts with a full face of makeup and my hair done. When I'm single, I have to plan outfits for going out to dinner and whatnot, and I put a lot more effort into hair and makeup and don't dress casually like I do when I'm in a relationship. In my relationship, though, I get dressed up very nicely when we do go out and try to take care of myself — not let myself go. Everyone tries harder when they're single, in my opinion. It's biology."

- Megan, 24