12 Women On How Relationship Status Affects The Way They Dress

"I tend to dress the way that I'm feeling at that moment. When I'm happier, more positive, and excited, I'm more thoughtful about what I'm wearing, whether it be happy to be single, or happy to be dating someone again. For example, I recently went out with this basic nice guy for the second time. One of many indicators that it wasn't something I'd like to pursue further was that I just ended up wearing what I'd been wearing all day…I really didn't care to change into something nicer for him — or something that I'd thought he'd appreciate. But I like to date guys who appreciate style. So if that's not in their DNA, I'm automatically bummed and 10 times lazier, because I know as long as they can see a smidge of my cleavage, they'll think I'm the prettiest. When I'm content being single, I tend to dress for the occasion. If I'm going to places where I feel safe (dive bars, concerts, art stuff), I'll deck myself out in pieces that make me feel fly as hell. If I'm going somewhere I feel unsafe (Midtown bars, finance-people happy hours, clubs, etc.), I'll just wear inoffensive basic hot stuff, but maybe with a bright lip or something." Emily , 23"I'm single, and I rarely dress up for a date. I definitely do my hair and makeup and wear an outfit, but it wouldn't be particularly dressy or sexy, because that's just not how I dress. When I meet someone for the first time, I want to present myself accurately, and my style is part of that package. If I were going to the theater or something, I'd dress accordingly, but I'm typically going to a bar and splitting the bill half the time." Stephanie , 29"I think I'm most conscious about what I'm wearing when I'm newly dating someone. When I'm single or when I'm in a relationship, I'd say my dress takes on a 'stable' nature, and I don't think about what I wear as much. But when I'm wanting to impress someone specific, I'll think about it more — which jeans look best, or which color makes me look most tan. What I think is funniest about this, though, is that in general, dudes don't think about women's clothing that much. I've talked about this with friends who agree, and I definitely think about what I'm wearing more when I know I'll be around other women, because I know that unlike a man, they'll take note of my new sweater."- Lauren, 25"I work in fashion, which is very much a 'dress for other women' business, so that's really the relationship that drives what I wear. It'll always be some form of oversized sweater or monochromatic blush tones or leather or whatever trend we're pushing in the showroom, because 'If we're not wearing it, why would someone buy it from us?' I definitely tone it down when I'm single or casually dating. I tend to go out with guys with more traditional jobs, so it creates kind of a weird imbalance when we first meet and they show up to happy hour in a suit and I'm wearing a romper and leg warmers. I have kind of a uniform that I wear when I go out when I'm single: jeans or leather leggings and a black sleeveless top (varying levels of cleavage or backless-ness, depending on the venue). I already have chronic resting bitch face, so there's no need to make myself seem even less interested in being at the bar by wearing a blanket scarf. I also wear my fleece pajama pants instead of yoga pants when I'm at home, if that counts. I transition from pants to skirts when I start considering them real dates, and then start mixing pants back in when we get further along. I honestly didn't realize that I did that until just now. Being in a relationship for me is just gradually convincing a guy that he really thinks high-waisted shorts or cable-knit turtlenecks are sexy."- Samantha, 25