Refinery29 UK has published over 100 stories about leggings . We've road-tested the best black leggings, helped you nab the ones that are selling out fast, and found workout leggings with, hallelujah, pockets . It's taken a few years, but the consensus is in: yes, leggings can absolutely be worn as pants. I'm not here to further that debate, but instead to ask, what other lives can our leggings live? I spent a week exploring this, and I'm now making the case for leggings as extra skinny trousers, longer bike shorts , and a warmer alternative to tights. They're the winter layering piece that will enable you to wear your mini dresses when the weather gets frigid, and save you when a dress is unexpectedly (or expectedly) sheer.