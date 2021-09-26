How To Rent The Amazing House From Sex Education

Nick Levine
While watching Sex Education, have you ever wondered what it might be like to live in Jean and Otis's beautiful hillside home? If so, you're in luck, because the 100-year-old Norwegian chalet is available for short-term holiday lets.
"The Chalet" (to give the house its official name) isn't listed on Airbnb, but is available to rent through a private website. It's located in the village of Symonds Yat in the Wye Valley in Herefordshire, a few miles from the Welsh border and the pretty historic town of Monmouth.
Other nearby towns include Hereford, Ross-on-Wye and Chepstow, but this is very much a country getaway where you can really make the most of nature and all its mental health benefits. Stunning views of the River Wye are a huge part of the house's appeal.
It sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms: four doubles and one twin. It has its own pizza oven on the patio – yes, the patio where Gillian Anderson's Jean often enjoy a leisurely breakfast – and a separate summer house with a "secret cinema".
On the website you can check out photos of the chalet's tasteful Farrow and Ball interiors – the designers definitely paid attention to the sage green interiors trend. You can also see the chalet's plant-filled conservatory and standalone bath, where you can just picture yourself reading the new Sally Rooney.
According to the website, the chalet is a minute's walk from a local pub and a country hotel, and has easy access to walking and cycle trails. You can get a glimpse of the chalet's picturesque setting in this short promo video.
As you might expect, the chalet has limited availability at the moment and isn't exactly cheap to stay in: the price based on a four-night stay for 10 people is £2,995. Still, there's no harm in looking, is there?

