Gardening takes time and patience, and if you don't know what you're doing, it can be incredibly challenging. To help get me set up for success, I partnered with an old friend of mine Maria Failla is currently the producer and host of the Bloom & Grow Radio Podcast and we went to high school together. She's a self-proclaimed succulent-killer-turned-crazy-plant-lady, and with all of the knowledge she's acquired over the past year, she taught me the basics of how to plant, grow, and maintain greenery at home and at work.