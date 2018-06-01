I am a total plant killer. In the past few years, any plants I've tried to keep at home or at work have died in my care. For a while, this pattern kept me from buying new plants — I accepted that I simply didn't have enough time, space or knowledge to properly care for these living things. But when my YouTube audience suggested I try, "5 Days of Indoor Gardening" for a new episode of Try Living with Lucie, I knew it was time to give it another shot.