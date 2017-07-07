No interiors photo seems complete at the moment without the addition of something woven. Be it placemats, laundry or storage baskets, the trend is dominating homeware magazines, Pinterest and Instagram.
We particularly love the woven bowls we're seeing in all shapes and sizes, from large fruit bowls to small jewellery dishes. Some people have even been hanging a selection of woven bowls as wall art (we implore you to do a Pinterest search ASAP).
The trend has filtered down from designer to high street, where there are some lovely bowls available to buy on Etsy, Trouva and The Little Market.
But they are on the pricey side. Luckily, though, we've found out how you can dupe the look of woven bowls, and other lust-worthy woven objects, using rope.
Buying a two-tone rope means the weaving is already done for you: the result looks intricate with no effort. So here, without further ado, are three woven things you can make using just one £5 rope.