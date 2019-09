The Best Conversation Starters For When You’re Stranded At A Networking Event

We spoke to career experts Amanda Augustine of TopResume and Jenny Foss of Job Jenny to get their takes on avoiding awkward silences at industry gatherings. Ahead are their best bets for getting the discussion started. Bonus: These pointers are even valuable for the extroverts among us. Because you may be an expert at making friends or asking out a date, but those skills don't necessary apply when you're rocking a Sharpie-scrawled name tag on your blazer.