According to Dr Woodin, as the name suggests, these are small, deep holes caused by acne that look as though the skin has been punctured with an ice pick. Sadly, when it comes to treating them, there is no miracle product that you can pick off the shelves, as Dr Mahto explains. "I would wholeheartedly recommend against throwing your money at creams, lotions, potions, and popular oils. Despite what the packaging may claim, they will simply not be as effective against such scarring. Skincare in this context would be a false economy." The NHS suggests ' punch excision ' or ' punch grafting ' as possible treatments, but it is best to discuss your options with a professional, as Dr Mahto emphasises. "Your money really would be better spent getting an expert opinion from a dermatologist."