Ask any yogi, and they’ll tell you the handstand is one of the most (if not the most) intimidating poses. To accomplish this move, you need a lot of physical skill, including killer core and upper-body strength and impeccable balance. But also, because it takes guts to kick yourself upside-down, you need a hefty dose of bravery, too.
Mastering the handstand takes time and dedication. But that’s also what makes landing it that much sweeter. It may be a long process for some of us, but the best part about training yourself to do a handstand is that no matter how long it takes you to nail it, you will be making gains in strength, flexibility, and balance (all of which are important for your overall physical fitness) along the way.
“The most challenging part of a handstand is remaining patient to the process and listening to the cues your body is giving you,” explains John Kasten, a movement coach at CrossFit Prospect Heights in Brooklyn.
With Kasten’s help, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to handstand training. Click through to get all the tips and moves you need to turn your world upside-down.
