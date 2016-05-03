We've partnered with Bloom&Wild to create a very special bouquet in collaboration with Women's Aid. Bloom&Wild are donating 10% of the proceeds from every Refinery29 bouquet sold to Women's Aid, helping to brighten women's futures across the U.K.
To celebrate our partnership we're offering one lucky reader the opportunity to win a year's worth of beautiful blooms! The prize draw is open from the 3rd to the 14th of May 2016. Enter Here.
To celebrate our partnership we're offering one lucky reader the opportunity to win a year's worth of beautiful blooms! The prize draw is open from the 3rd to the 14th of May 2016. Enter Here.
Having fresh flowers in the house is something that happens rarely, maybe three times a year - when your parents visit, on your birthday and just maybe if you get lucky on Valentine's Day. Bouquets can be expensive, and who's got the time to go to the local florist and pick one up every Sunday? Not us.
Thanks to Bloom & Wild however, you can get a perfectly formed bunch delivered to your door. And the best part is that it even fits through the letterbox, so no waiting in between 10 and 6 to find your delivery arrives at 5:30pm.
Thanks to Bloom & Wild however, you can get a perfectly formed bunch delivered to your door. And the best part is that it even fits through the letterbox, so no waiting in between 10 and 6 to find your delivery arrives at 5:30pm.