"We had a very short whirlwind romance, and when he graduated, we decided to move in together. At the time, my biggest concern was: what happens if he can't find a job? I knew I needed to be financially stable and find a place I could afford on my own so that I didn't have to depend on him; that's when he started revealing that he had savings. I was just like, okay, great, because I assumed it was only enough to last us a month. But he assured me he had more than that. So I asked him if it was enough to make rent for a year without a job. And, to my surprise, he said yes.