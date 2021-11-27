The Stunning House of Gucci Villa Is Available On Airbnb

House of Gucci, which finally opened in UK cinemas this Friday, is destined to become one of the year's most talked-about movies. It features so many iconic fashion moments plus full throttle performances from Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek that the internet is quite rightly obsessed.
Because it tracks the toxic and ultimately tragic infighting of the super-rich Gucci family from the late-'70s to mid-'90s, the film is a true visual feast. Ostentatious opulence is very much the mood board when it comes to its sets and locations. A case in point: Villa Balbiano, one of the largest private residences on Lake Como in northern Italy, which features in the film as the summer home of Al Pacino's patriarch Aldo Gucci.
This incredible property has just been listed on Airbnb but it's available to book for one night only: 30th March 2022. For €1,000 (£850) you can stay in the master suite and have access to the first three floors, which are accessed via a private elevator.
According to the listing, the villa's "historic interiors have been filled with [the] finest objets d’art and furniture of past centuries, sourced from Sotheby’s and Christie’s".
"Spectacular 17th century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva still decorate the walls, untouched by time," the listing continues. "With its illustrious past, an unparalleled mix of man-made and natural beauty, Villa Balbiano is one of the most glamorous locations on Lake Como."
Bookings for the one-night stay open on Monday, 6th December at 5pm GMT. In the meantime, you can take a peek inside the villa in this oh-so-lavish slideshow.