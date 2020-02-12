This is why Horse Girl, with all its oddities, is a welcome step. Brie's character isn't remarkable. She's not rich, she doesn't have legions of followers, her job isn't impressive. She's a normal woman going through an incredibly difficult time in a way that makes those around her feel uncomfortable. Her disorder can't be hidden away to placate her flatmate Nikki, who worries what the landlord will say after Sarah etches strange things into the wall. Her mind can't be cured overnight to assuage the guilt of her stepfather Gary, no matter how many $100 bills he waves awkwardly at her.