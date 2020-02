We know that people need to feel seen by the movies they watch; the lack of women and people of colour nominated at this year's BAFTAs and Oscars has been heavily protested . Film is a powerful tool for letting people know that they're not the only one going through something and when it comes to mental health, there's a huge amount of stuff we're still not really talking about. The open discourse that social media and the internet encouraged several years back was quickly diluted by a sanitised and commodified conversation. Instagram posts with motivational aphorisms are well meaning but they will not end a depressive episode. Beautiful selfies of celebrities talking about their panic attacks do not 'further the conversation'. Instead, this neat packaging of mental illness into 'content' for social media leads sufferers to divide their disorders in two. There's the 'acceptable', front-facing part of the struggle, and the ugly, inconvenient and messy side that we keep suppressed. It's the side we're embarrassed by and which we don't see validated in popular culture. It's the side of mental illness that belongs in a gritty, difficult and devastating film.