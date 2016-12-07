“Crazy, Sexy & Great In Bed”: Why Some Men Target Mentally Ill Women

The escalation into abuse left Ann feeling hurt. “I had told him about my mental disorder from the start because I wanted to be completely transparent. And he seemed to be OK with it. It felt liberating, like I was being accepted for who I am, flaws and all.”



“But things went south so fast… I think he had nymphomania confused with schizophrenia. It was really uncomfortable. And it’s made me super wary with guys I have dated since. I now take a long, long time before speaking out about my illness.”



Fetishising mental illness in women has long been a form of typecasting. For that, we have Hollywood and the media to blame – think the downplaying of Marilyn Monroe’s personal issues, Glenn Close’s bunny-boiler role in Fatal Attraction (although the actress has since apologised for the film's insensitive portrayal of mental illness) and most recently, the character of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, so insane and oh-so-hot. Ann says her boyfriend “kept mentioning straitjackets and padded rooms, which haven’t been used for decades in the UK, saying we should get some for me. He spoke as if we were in a film.”



But the characterisation goes beyond the nutty femme fatale we see on screen. It extends into everyday life, and long-term relationships. And it doesn’t just involve ignorant dudes (looking at you, Donald), but men who might have issues of their own.



“There are men who are drawn to emotionally unstable women because they feel the need to play a saviour-like role,” says Krystal Woodbridge, a psychosexual therapist and relationship counsellor. “Some aren’t even aware they’re doing it. They genuinely want to help, but can be misguided in their behaviour – trying really hard to comfort or control their partner at the expense of both their own and the other’s wellbeing. What they yearn for is a status of dependency, rather than love. It’s called White Knight Syndrome.”



Belinky observes that "a person who actively seeks out someone who is mentally ill as 'easy prey' to their manipulation is clearly someone trying to feel powerful" and both Woodbridge and Dr. Frodsham point to upbringing as the main cause of such conduct. “Most likely, their attitude is a remainder from their childhood,” says Dr. Frodsham. “Their mother might have shown similar character traits – fragility, weakness, extreme emotiveness – and they are drawn to women that, subconsciously, remind them of her, and they can try to rescue. But again, each case is different.”



“For some, there is this belief that emotionally and mentally sensitive women might have an ability to express deeper feelings,” says Woodbridge. “And that adds to the fascination. But it could also speak of a need to have a purpose – finding a vulnerable woman and being relied upon might make a man who’s suffered in previous relationships feel important and less scared of being rejected. Others might just want to dominate mentally ill partners to assert themselves. ‘If you feel worse I feel better.’”



“Someone who’s a serial seeker of mentally ill women has an underlining desire to feel powerful,” Dr. Frodsham concludes. “More often than not, relationships born out of that – be them short sexual encounters or more long-term endeavours – risk being manipulative, and an exercise in narcissism. It’s dangerous territory, particularly if you don’t know how to defend yourself.”



For every woman like Ann, able to escape an abusive situation, there are a number of women who might not know how to handle being part of someone else’s slanted narrative or unrealistic fantasy.



“My advice to them would be to just be aware of the dynamics of the relationship from the start and, if you find yourself in a situation like that, just think: he is the problem, not me. My ex’s main mistake was to think I was different because of my illness. But I am not. I am just a normal woman who happens to have schizophrenia. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”



*Not her real name

