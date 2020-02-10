Alison Brie Explains The True Story Behind Netflix’s Trippy Horse Girl

“In this story that [scene] is the height of Sarah's disorientation and vulnerability. It's where we wanted to merge these ideas of her waking life, where she's seemingly keeping it together, and her dream life, where she's losing time and waking up in strange places. I can speak from the experience of shooting the scene that there's really nothing more vulnerable than standing soaking wet and fully nude in front of a room full of strangers. It felt really important for this character's story because we've seen her in some other vulnerable situations, and we just wanted it to be as heightened as possible in that scene. I hadn't done nudity until I started working on GLOW, and that was the first time that it felt really relevant and vital to the story. It's a show about women's bodies and how they use them in every different type of way. That cracked open something in me, a reminder that I love my body. I'm happy to use it artistically when it's meaningful to the story. The question of when to do it is definitely just about, ‘Is it absolutely necessary? Is it vital to the story we're telling and to what this character is going through in the moment?’ Also ‘Do I feel comfortable with the people I'm working with? Do I feel like I'm in a safe environment?’ “

