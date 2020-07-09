Our Favourite Homeware Bits That Are On Sale Right Now

If you're anything like us, you've probably spent the last few months inside, staring at your walls and imagining the ways you want to improve your living space. Some of these ways are completely off the table for renters but others, like adding prints to your walls without losing your deposit, reorganising your clutter or even reimagining your storage, are far more achievable.
Now that the dust has settled on our first flurries of spring cleaning and we are in the midst of sale season, it's time to add something that sparks a bit of joy to your living space. Whether it's a set of cheerful cereal bowls or a whole new armchair, we've picked out our favourite pieces of homeware that are on sale right now. Happy shopping!