It’s a truth universally acknowledged that landlords don’t do interior design. With a penchant for magnolia and seriously questionable taste in bathroom tiles, there’s no escaping the fact that if you’re renting in London, living with this particular kind of landlord design blunder is a way of life. But with a few decorating smoke-and-mirrors, it’s possible to lessen the impact of these assaults on good taste and put your own stamp on your space in the process. Of course, making permanent changes and improvements are a no-go (and would be wasted on your landlord anyway), so we’ve rounded up some easy and transformative decor tricks to beautify your flat or house without breaking the bank. Because quite frankly, your rent is too high not to make the most of the place you call Home-For-Now.



