5 Things You Can Paint With A Tester Pot

If the words "DIY craft project" send shivers down your spine and conjure up images of cupcakes, bunting and pompom workshops, don’t worry, you’re safe. Okay, these are DIY projects of sorts, but stay with us. They don’t involve glue guns, glitter, naturally dyed yarns or papier-mâché. You don’t have to be creatively gifted, have ambitions of being the next Vlogging powerhouse, or have an ‘art box’ bursting with a ton of equipment and materials. Nope, all you need is a few tester pots of paint, brushes and a roll of masking tape.