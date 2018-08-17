The Most Expensive-Looking Picks From H&M's New Arrivals

As much as we've grown as shoppers, investing more in our wardrobes and weaning ourselves off of regular impulse buys, we have to admit that we still pride ourselves on being able to find stand-out pieces at our favourite fast-fashion haunts. We're talking about those items that look so expensive, no one would have any idea just how affordable they really were.
Of course, that doesn't band-aid the fact that they're not the most sustainable buys, nor are they the most ethical or of the highest quality-wise, but sometimes, you just need a solid closet addition that doesn't break the bank. That's when an eye for detail comes in handy. By being more strategic when it comes to shopping fast-fashion stores like H&M, we're able to take a step back, look more closely at the fabrics, cuts, and details, and decide not just which pieces are worth it — but which will make you look (and feel) like a million bucks. And the blazers, blouses, and earrings ahead fit the bill.
Ahead, find 21 pieces from H&M's new arrivals that you'll swear are designer.
