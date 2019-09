With the return of interiors beauty looks and fashion pieces that are "extra AF," maximalism is having a moment and the trend shows no sign of going anywhere, so H&M's latest collab comes at the perfect time. This summer, the high-street brand has teamed up with the British wallpaper and textile house GP & J Baker on a range of printed dresses, blouses, trousers, accessories and more to create a romantic, billowy collection that's very floral (and very affordable).