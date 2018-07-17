With the return of interiors, beauty looks and fashion pieces that are "extra AF," maximalism is having a moment and the trend shows no sign of going anywhere, so H&M's latest collab comes at the perfect time. This summer, the high-street brand has teamed up with the British wallpaper and textile house GP & J Baker on a range of printed dresses, blouses, trousers, accessories and more to create a romantic, billowy collection that's very floral (and very affordable).
The Swedish retailer approached GP & J Baker, which was founded over 100 years ago in 1884, for use of its iconic prints and they jumped at the chance to give their designs a new lease of life, according to managing director and creative director Ann Grafton. The prints include Magnolia, painted for the company in 1913, the classic Oriental Bird, Blossom and Hydrangea Bird.
Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, said it's "a wonderful time in fashion for statement-making prints and patterns...The pieces from the collection (which ranges from £6.99 to £34.99) are feminine and strong with an effortless feel, and will appeal to those who love both fashion and great print design." Not to mention anyone who's already spent all their cash on rosé and Ryanair flights this summer.
The collection will be available in selected stores worldwide and online from 2nd August.