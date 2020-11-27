H&M’s Black Friday Deals Are Up To 60% Off

It’s no secret that Black Friday has pretty much taken over the entire month of November. Sales are starting earlier than ever, and the deals and discounts are getting tougher to keep track of — but we’re here to sort through all the madness so you don’t have to. An essential stop on our shopping journey? H&M. H&M’s Black Friday sale always delivers deals that seem way too good to be true — so good, in fact, you’ll have a hard time not shopping for yourself, too. Here’s everything you need to know to navigate H&M’s major promotions like a pro.
All-day today, you can enjoy 20% off everything sitewide. To give you a head start all the amazing H&M cyber weekend deals as soon as they come in, we'll be updating the curated selection of items ahead to reflect the retailer's latest and greatest deals — beginning with the already marked-down styles that are already filling up our carts.
