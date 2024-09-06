Meet The Designer Bringing Indian Fashion To H&M

This week H&M released a collaboration with designer Anamika Khanna, featuring satin kaftan dresses, hand-embroidered suits, gold coin jewellery and floor-sweeping skirts. Each piece is a work of art, with intricate details like frame-worthy abstract prints and hardware engraved with the designer’s script logo. The collection brings Indian fashion — both menswear and womenswear — to a global market. And yes: It sold out within a few hours.
H&M x Anamika Khanna is the latest in the Swedish retailer’s long line of designer collaborations, following the likes of Mugler, Simone Rocha and Isabel Marant. “This collaboration was an opportunity to bring Indian craftsmanship and modern design to H&M’s global platform,” Khanna, who is based in Kolkata, tells Refinery29. “The collection itself is inspired by the rich heritage of Indian textiles and embroidery.”
Across the collection you’ll find runway trends infused with Khanna’s craftsmanship: full A-line skirts with watercolour prints; loose-fit, layerable dresses resembling Khanna’s signature wedding attire; and statement bangle sets, a resurgent trend that originates from South Asian culture. “It's thrilling to see traditional elements, motifs and prints being appreciated and worn globally,” says Khanna, oozing with pride for the collection. “I envision H&M customers wearing these pieces in a variety of settings, from casual outings and work environments to more formal events.”
Since buying clothes for one-off events is neither sustainable nor cost-effective, H&M x Anamika Khanna pieces are designed for versatility and to be styled in various ways. Khanna suggests experimenting with layers and textures to individualise your outfits from the collection. Think: pairing the appliquéd midi skirt with a plain white tee, or wearing the printed co-ords individually and layering them with a blazer or denim jacket. Khanna also suggests using the accessories — like the glass beaded clutch or embroidered fringe neck piece — to elevate any outfit with a touch of glamour.
Khanna emphasises that the collection is about more than just the clothes. “It's about initiating dialogue, sharing culture and fostering understanding through the beautiful medium of fashion,” she says. “It underscores my belief that creativity can unite diverse worlds.”
H&M x Anamika Khanna is expected to be restocked in a second phase of the launch.