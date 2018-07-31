Harry Styles' Relationship Status Just Changed

The summer of 2018 is also the season of surprise celebrity engagements. From Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, it seems that everywhere you turn, stars are locking their love down with a diamond ring. Alas, there are two celebrities who likely won't be joining in on the pre-matrimonial fun: According to People, Harry Styles and Camille Rowe have officially split.
The former One Directioner and the Victoria's Secret model began dating nearly one year ago, having reportedly met through mutual pal Alexa Chung. Yet despite Rowe appearing in the audience at Styles' Los Angeles concert mere weeks ago, it now seems that the romance between the pair is over. (A representative for Styles had no comment on the subject. Refinery29 has reached out to Rowe for comment and has not yet heard back.)
So far, neither Styles nor Rowe has posted anything about the reported breakup on social media. However, some fans are writing not-so-nice messages in Rowe's comments section. (A side effect, apparently, of dating a sought-after famous man is an unearned amount of flak, whether the relationship lasts a lifetime or fizzles out.) Rowe, obviously, doesn't deserve this drama, especially when she and Styles are staying tight-lipped about the whole thing in the first place.
The reported end of his relationship hasn't stopped Styles from enjoying his summer. While the singer may not be participating in the summer of engagements himself, Styles did spend time with a pal who is getting in on the action. Thanks to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg's Instagram, we know that Styles recently hung out on a yacht with Karlie Kloss, the model/coder who just said "yes" to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner's marriage proposal. (What does Taylor Swift think about her BFF hanging out with her ex and the subject of nearly every song on 1989? One can only assume Kloss and Swift texted about it.)
Summer engagements aren't for everyone, and if Rowe and Styles are truly happier apart, let's hope that they make the most out of being single in the summer.
