If you're hyped for the Gossip Girl reboot, today brings good news: you'll be able to watch it in the UK on BBC iPlayer.
The reboot, which is due to premiere on HBO Max in the US on 8th July, will also be shown on BBC One. Sadly, the BBC hasn't announced when it will debut on iPlayer and BBC One, other than to say it's coming "later this year".
The BBC has also picked up all 121 episodes of the original Gossip Girl series that aired between 2007 and 2012. They'll be coming to BBC iPlayer later this year, too.
"The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation," said the BBC's Director of iPlayer, Dan McGolpin.
A red carpet premiere for the Gossip Girl reboot took place in New York earlier this week. The variety of Instagram-ready looks on offer suggests the new cast will definitely be following in the fashion-forward footsteps of Leighton Meester, Blake Lively and the original gang.
It's also been revealed that the reboot will feature a staged Christopher John Rogers fashion show, so expect plenty of fashion inspo on screen each week.
The trailer for the new series shows queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) beckoning over new girl Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) on the iconic steps of New York's Met museum. It suggests Zoya is about to be welcomed into the friendship group... which in Gossip Girl world, means drama is sure to follow.
The new series also stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created and were showrunners on the original series, serve as executive producers on the reboot.
Showrunner Joshua Safran has said the reboot is set post-COVID, which means it won't feature social distancing or any super-rich teens wearing masks.
Bring it all on, quite frankly xoxo