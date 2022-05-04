Finding Wine To Brag About Is Now Easier Than Ever

As much as we love our wine, sometimes the choice can be overwhelming. Celeb-fronted brands, indie, organic labels and cult classics all jostle for our attention on the crowded shelves of our local off-licence and in the aisles upon aisles of our nearest big supermarket.
Here to spice up our weekend dinner parties, weeknight tipples and park picnics is Good Pair Days, an Australian personality subscription service that’s already making waves down under. We’ve been excited to try it out ever since our Aussie colleagues got it on our radar and now, finally, it's available in the UK.
Unlike much of the wine industry, Good Pair Days is all about simplicity and accessibility — there’s nothing pretentious here and definitely no confusing jargon. All new members need to do is take a personal palate quiz which uses simple food references and lifestyle choices to build your unique taste profile. Questions include: "Which chocolate would you eat for the rest of your life?", "Your favourite brunch drink?" and "How much butter do you like on your toast?" Once you’ve selected your preferred wine types (red, white, rosé or sparkling), price point and bottle quantity, Good Pair Days sifts through the hundreds of bottles it stocks and curates your selection. When you’ve received your order, you can rate your wines, meaning your taste profile gets more specific and Good Pair Day’s recommendations get better each time.
Alongside each bottle you receive in your Good Pair Days order you’ll find a specialist tasting card with details of the wine and winemaker, and a recipe suggestion that pairs perfectly with your wine. Want to stretch your wine knowledge even further? Good Pair Days also offers an in-depth Wine 101 course which will teach you the main wine styles, how best to store and pour your wine, and tips and tricks for buying wine.
This would be a great gift or self-treat idea for wine novices and veterans alike. Newbies can start to gain an understanding of the vast world of wine while aficionados get to discover new, exciting brands, flavours and regions. Really stuck for a gift idea? Good Pair Days has done the hard work for you, putting together special gift packs with themes like Summer Baby, £51 ("to get you in the summer mood no matter the weather"), The Hangover Cure, £39 (three tasty non-alcoholic wines) and Giving Back, £41 (from vineyards that give to workers and local communities).
To celebrate its launch in the UK, Good Pair Days is offering every new subscriber a free welcome pack worth £50, including two wine tumblers and an insulated wine bottle, as a limited-time offer. It's the perfect way to kickstart picnic season.
