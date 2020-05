Wine Memes To Make Every Type Of Wine Lover LOL On National Drink Wine Day

Some people take the art of winemaking and tasting super seriously. They know all the different types of grapes, frequently throw out terms like tannins and terroir , and never take a sip of wine without first swirling their glasses a bit. Others are much more casual lovers of the drink. They prefer twist-off caps, never waste time letting the beverage breathe, and red or white is as specific as they get when identifying wine types. Then, there are those people that fall somewhere in between.