The bottle is a work of art. Literally. It’s designed by Damien Hirst and sports a delicate butterfly motif. The wine itself is a pale, blush pink. Its taste? Light, crisp and zesty, with flavours of citrus, pink grapefruit, peach and raspberry – fruity but still on the drier side. A not-too-sweet accompaniment to an unseasonably balmy March evening, you can easily pretend to be on holiday in the south of France as you take a sip. SPIRIT.ED notes that this wine works just as well on its own as it does with food, though we see it as the perfect complement to fish or pasta.