We’re suckers for a good pale rosé – even more so when the bottle is pretty enough for a spot on our feed. SPIRIT.ED is our kind of drinks brand, one that cares as much about design as it does taste. It's ideal for those who love an aesthetic bar cart snap or if you just want to spice up your next dinner party. And what better time to discover your new favourite wine than when the UK is experiencing a sudden spring heatwave?
There are plenty of bad, sugary-sweet rosés out there. So in the name of journalistic integrity (ahem), we decided to try SPIRIT.ED’s bestselling wine. Lady A Rosé, Soho House’s collaboration with the storied Château la Coste estate in Provence, is made with a blend of grenache and cinsault grapes. For natural wine lovers, this is a winery to remember: it makes its wines with a biodynamic approach, which means its grapes are grown without synthetic chemicals.
The bottle is a work of art. Literally. It’s designed by Damien Hirst and sports a delicate butterfly motif. The wine itself is a pale, blush pink. Its taste? Light, crisp and zesty, with flavours of citrus, pink grapefruit, peach and raspberry – fruity but still on the drier side. A not-too-sweet accompaniment to an unseasonably balmy March evening, you can easily pretend to be on holiday in the south of France as you take a sip. SPIRIT.ED notes that this wine works just as well on its own as it does with food, though we see it as the perfect complement to fish or pasta.
At £14.95 for 75 cl or £30 for 150 cl, Lady A is definitely on the expensive side – one to save for special occasions or a gift, perhaps. Though the magnum, the 150cl, is actually slightly less than two bottles and serves 12 glasses – perfect for a dinner party. Right now, Refinery29 readers can also enjoy an exclusive offer with SPIRIT.ED: 20% off with the code R29 (valid only on products worth £150 or less, or on orders worth £20 or more).
