It’s worth interrogating the fact that the British public have so eagerly lapped up the story of a high-powered business lesbian who just wants to settle down and monogamously marry, whose sex with women is all soft-focus, fully clothed, under the covers. This stands in stark comparison with Lister’s diaries, which relate in blush-inducing detail how many fingers went where and how many orgasms were had by each of her many lovers. Wainwright said she didn’t want to write another youthful coming-out narrative, which is admirable (though of course it’s anachronistic to apply the 20th-century framework of the closet to Lister’s lesbian existence). But her self-possessed, 40-year-old heroine who knows she was Born This Way is, conveniently, also living a more palatable life for heterosexual viewers than when she was sowing her wild oats. With Lister’s position as landowner, Gentleman Jack presents a troubling vision of #GirlBoss landlord and humble tenant as equal parties – almost family – who can make a potentially unjust system workable by treating 'fairly' with each other. This regressive fantasy of a society where everyone knows their place and is happy in it has never existed, and certainly didn’t exist in the hub of revolutionary ferment that was the north of England in the early 19th century.