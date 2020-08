Furoshiki Bags Are Summer’s Sweetest Plus-One

Although we've had little to no use for handbags during the pandemic, Roop (Natasha's nickname inspired the brand's title) has only grown. The extra time in lockdown has given Natasha the space to focus on the business and turn the brand into a full-time job. "I feel guilty that lockdown made Roop what it is today but it meant that a lot of people found me and fell in love, which has been incredible," she says. Roop is just one of many small, independent and local fashion labels which have thrived in the pandemic, with a clear shift in outlook turning people away from morally and environmentally dubious corporations and towards small-batch , eco-conscious, one-of-a-kind brands instead. "I feel so much support as a slow fashion brand and seeing the demand for secondhand, rental and independent companies has been so encouraging," Natasha says. "I'm hoping slow fashion becomes even more accessible and inclusive, and that larger companies continue to take accountability and make positive change."