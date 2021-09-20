How A 25-Year-Old Civil Servant Bought Her £230,000 Greater London Flat

I looked at five or six properties in total, including mine. It was around the time that everyone was thinking the stamp duty holiday was about to end so when properties came onto the market you'd have to move quickly. My flat came on the market the day that I saw it online, on a Thursday. I'd seen a flat in the same development a couple of days earlier online and when I phoned up they said it was already gone, so when this one came up, I knew I needed to act fast. I viewed it on the Saturday, went back with both my parents on the Monday and put an offer in before viewing it with another family member the following day.