For the most part, of course, you can opt in and out of these things. But isn't it wild that Find My Friends is one of the pre-downloaded apps that come with your iPhone? Or that a weird Snapchat update a couple of years back suddenly let you locate absolute strangers at the click of a button? The overwhelming consensus here at Refinery29 HQ is that apps like Find My Friends are creepy. No one really wants to be stalked by their mates. But we can't ignore the appeal. For one, it eliminates the need to even ask people where they are (because who wants to exchange words these days) and if there were ever a real risk of getting lost or stumbling into a dangerous situation, at least someone knows where to find you.