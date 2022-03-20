6 p.m. — Dinner is early today because I have plans with a couple of friends for drinks later tonight. I make pico de gallo and guac while T. assembles the beans and tortillas. I've become a pretty decent cook over the last couple of years. I enjoy it a lot but I'd be doing it even if I didn't. I can't afford to eat out as much as my friends or T. who chose the for-profit path. It's a blessing that my food tastes pretty good now because it means I can entice my friends to spend less on restaurants. T. often wants my cooking over takeout, and my friends will happily come over if I offer to whip up their favourite dishes. I'm super social, so I'd never say no to hanging out, even if I couldn't afford the activity. Now, it's a win-win. I get to see my friends, cook for the people I love, and not be jittery about how much shared apps will cost.